CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Penn scores 25 to…

Penn scores 25 to help Bellarmine beat Lipscomb 77-71

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 25 points, eight assists, two blocks and two steals to help Bellarmine beat Lipscomb 77-71 on Saturday night.

Alec Pfriem added 16 points, Ethan Clayton scored 12 and CJ Fleming 11 for Bellarmine (9-8, 3-0 ASUN).

Will Pruitt led Lipscomb (8-11, 1-3) with 21 points. KJ Johnson scored 16 points, Parker Hazen 11 and Ahsan Asadullah added 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up