Pember leads UNC Asheville past Charleston Southern 82-59

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 24 points as UNC Asheville easily beat Charleston Southern 82-59 on Saturday.

Pember made 10 of 12 foul shots. He added three blocks.

LJ Thorpe had 16 points and five assists for UNC Asheville (10-5, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Trent Stephney added 12 points. Tajion Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Cheikh Faye had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers (3-11, 0-2), who have now lost five games in a row. Taje’ Kelly added 16 points.

