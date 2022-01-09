CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Parrish lifts Oakland past Milwaukee 86-65

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 6:34 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Micah Parrish scored 19 points as Oakland easily beat Milwaukee 86-65 on Sunday. Jamal Cain, Trey Townsend and Jalen Moore added 15 points apiece for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend also had five assists, while Moore posted 14 assists.

Josh Thomas had 17 points for the Panthers (5-11, 3-4 Horizon League). DeAndre Gholston added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Newby had 11 points.

