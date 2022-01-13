CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Ousmane scores 22 to lead North Texas past Marshall 69-65

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 9:44 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Abou Ousmane had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as North Texas narrowly beat Marshall 69-65 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 12 points and six rebounds for North Texas (10-4, 3-1 Conference USA). JJ Murray added 11 points and Thomas Bell had 10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Taevion Kinsey had 29 points for the Thundering Herd (7-9, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Darius George added 18 points.

