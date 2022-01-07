OU faces tough test vs No. 11 Iowa State

No. 11 Iowa State (13-1, 1-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-3, 1-1) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 11 Iowa State (13-1, 1-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-3, 1-1)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa State presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won two of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Iowa State beat Texas Tech by four at home on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and Aljaz Kunc have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 61 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROCKINGTON: Brockington has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 55.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sooners have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cyclones. Oklahoma has an assist on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Iowa State has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cyclones 10th among Division I teams. Oklahoma has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Sooners 301st, nationally).

