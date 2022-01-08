CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Nweke scores 21 to lift Columbia over Penn 73-69

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 11:34 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ike Nweke had 21 points and 15 rebounds as Columbia narrowly defeated Penn 73-69 on Saturday night.

Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 19 points for Columbia (4-10, 1-1 Ivy League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Patrick Harding added five points and 21 rebounds.

Max Martz had 14 points for the Quakers (5-11, 2-1). George Smith added 14 points. Clark Slajchert had 11 points.

Jordan Dingle, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Quakers, had only 9 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

