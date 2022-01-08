NW State, UNO meet

New Orleans (5-8, 1-1) vs. Northwestern State (4-12, 1-1) , Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans (5-8, 1-1) vs. Northwestern State (4-12, 1-1)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is ready to square off against Northwestern State in a postseason battle. Northwestern State earned an 83-80 win over Incarnate Word in its most recent game, while New Orleans won 81-65 against Houston Baptist in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman has averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Cedric Garrett has put up 7.4 points. For the Privateers, Derek St. Hilaire has averaged 18 points while Troy Green has put up 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DEREK: St. Hilaire has connected on 36.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Privateers are 0-7 when they score 78 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 78 points. The Demons are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Demons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Privateers. Northwestern State has 47 assists on 75 field goals (62.7 percent) across its previous three contests while New Orleans has assists on 44 of 91 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans is ranked second among Southland teams with an average of 74.7 possessions per game. The uptempo Privateers have raised that total to 79.4 possessions per game over their last five games.

