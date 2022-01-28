North Alabama faces Kennesaw State on 4-game losing streak

North Alabama Lions (8-12, 1-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-10, 4-2 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (8-12, 1-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-10, 4-2 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Kennesaw State.

The Owls are 7-3 on their home court. Kennesaw State is third in the ASUN scoring 76.4 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Lions are 1-6 in ASUN play. North Alabama ranks ninth in the ASUN scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Jamari Blackmon averaging 1.1.

The Owls and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Daniel Ortiz is averaging 11.4 points for the Lions. Blackmon is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

