No. 22 Tennessee visits No. 18 Kentucky following Tshiebwe’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 2-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kentucky hosts the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 30 points in Kentucky’s 78-66 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Kentucky averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Sahvir Wheeler with 6.8.

The Volunteers are 2-2 in SEC play. Tennessee is 11-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats and Volunteers face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 15.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

