No. 21 Xavier Musketeers host the No. 17 Providence Friars

Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -8.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Providence Friars visit the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers.

The Musketeers have gone 10-1 in home games. Xavier is third in the Big East scoring 74.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Friars are 6-1 in conference play. Providence is eighth in the Big East with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Watson averaging 1.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Watson is shooting 56.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Friars. A.J. Reeves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

