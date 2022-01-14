No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Kansas State Wildcats, look for 4th straight win

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 12…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-7, 0-4 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas Tech aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Red Raiders take on Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in home games. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 6.5.

The Red Raiders are 3-1 against conference opponents. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Kevin Obanor averaging 5.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Wildcats. Ismael Massoud is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Bryson Williams is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.