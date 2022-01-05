AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bre’Amber Scott had 21 and Texas Tech dominated inside to beat…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bre’Amber Scott had 21 and Texas Tech dominated inside to beat No. 9 Texas 74-61 on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field, had an 24-16 edge in the paint and continually went to the free throw line, enabling them to overcome a season-high 26 turnovers.

Tech converted 34 of 44 free throws — Gray was 13 for 17 and Scott nine for 10 — while Texas hit 12 of 19. The Longhorns made eight straight in the third quarter but missed their last four when the deficit was single digits, helping Tech pull away.

Texas (10-2, 1-1) had its worst shooting game of the season, 29.2 percent.

No. 12 IOWA STATE 81, No. 23 OKLAHOMA 71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and Iowa State beat Oklahoma to snap the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak.

Iowa State closed the third quarter on a 16-7 run, with two 3-pointers from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, to build a 66-52 lead. The Cyclones shot 55% from the field in the quarter, led by Ryan’s 5-of-6 shooting for 11 points.

Beatriz Jordao added 15 points and Morgan Kane scored 10 for Iowa State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12). Joens, averaging 20.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, secured her 39th career double-double.

Madi Williams had 26 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma (12-2, 1-1)

No. 6 INDIANA 76, WISCONSIN 53

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 16 to help Indiana beat Wisconsin.

Indiana (12-2, 4-0 Big Ten) held Wisconsin to under 70 points, and the Badgers became the 14th opponent the Hoosiers have held below that mark.

Julie Pospisilova scored 15 points and Sydney Hilliard scored 10 points for Wisconsin (3-10, 0-3).

No. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 61, CINCINNATI 46

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 21 points, Bethy Mununga had a double-double and South Florida blitzed Cincinnati from the outset then held off the Bearcats.

The contest marked the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. It was the Bearcats’ first game since Dec. 22 following a cancellation and postponement due to COVID-19 protocols.

Arame Niang’s basket 29 seconds in marked Cincinnati’s only lead. South Florida (11-4, 1-0) went on a 13-0 run and closed out the first quarter with a 23-4 lead with the help of four 3-pointers. The Bearcats (7-6, 0-1) made just 1 of 14 shots for the quarter.

Caitlyn Wilson scored 12 points for the Bearcats and Jillian Hayes 11.

