No. 1 Baylor looks to extend streak vs OU

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Oklahoma. In its last six wins against the Sooners, Baylor has won by an average of 15 points. Oklahoma’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2018, a 98-96 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Sooners points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: James Akinjo has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 53.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Sooners. Baylor has an assist on 67 of 104 field goals (64.4 percent) across its past three outings while Oklahoma has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 289th among Division I teams).

