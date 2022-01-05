NJIT, UMass Lowell meet in conference play

NJIT (6-5, 1-0) vs. UMass Lowell (8-5, 0-1) Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

NJIT (6-5, 1-0) vs. UMass Lowell (8-5, 0-1)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays host to NJIT in an America East matchup. Both teams last played on Sunday. NJIT snuck past Maine by three points at home, while UMass Lowell fell to Binghamton on the road, 68-63.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Everette Hammond, Justin Faison and Allin Blunt have collectively scored 38 percent of UMass Lowell’s points this season. For NJIT, Miles Coleman, Dylan O’Hearn, Matt Faw and Antwuan Butler have combined to account for 70 percent of all NJIT scoring.MIGHTY MILES: Coleman has connected on 32.7 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UMass Lowell is 0-5 when opposing teams score 68 or more points. NJIT is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The River Hawks are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 0-5 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Highlanders are 5-0 when they score at least 69 points and 1-5 on the year when falling short of 69.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated second among America East teams with an average of 74 points per game. The River Hawks have averaged 80.7 points per game over their last three games.

