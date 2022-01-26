CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Newman leads Albany over…

Newman leads Albany over UMass Lowell 64-62 in OT

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Reserve Paul Newman had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Matt Cerruti had 16 points and Albany beat UMass Lowell 64-62 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton added 13 points and six assists. Jarvis Doles had 11 points for Albany (8-11, 4-3 America East Conference).

Allin Blunt scored 21 points, John Hall grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots and Quinton Mincey grabbed 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (10-9, 2-5).

Albany also beat UMass Lowell 57-47 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up