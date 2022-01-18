New Mexico faces Colorado State following House’s 21-point game

New Mexico Lobos (7-10, 0-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-1, 3-1 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (7-10, 0-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-1, 3-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the Colorado State Rams after Jaelen House scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 71-63 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Rams are 8-0 in home games. Colorado State ranks seventh in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Lobos are 0-4 in conference play. New Mexico ranks fifth in the MWC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gethro Muscadin averaging 1.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

House is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Lobos: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

