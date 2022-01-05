Nelson, St. Thomas (MN) host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (9-6, 3-1) vs. St. Thomas (MN) (8-7, 2-1) Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oral Roberts (9-6, 3-1) vs. St. Thomas (MN) (8-7, 2-1)

Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Max Abmas and Oral Roberts will take on Anders Nelson and St. Thomas (MN). The junior Abmas has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Nelson, a senior, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Thomas (MN) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nelson, Parker Bjorklund, Riley Miller, Ryan Lindberg and Burt Hedstrom have combined to account for 74 percent of all Tommies points this season, though that number has dropped to 46 percent over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Tommies have scored 81 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Nelson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all St. Thomas (MN) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: St. Thomas (MN) is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tommies are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 3-7 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 4-6 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Oral Roberts and St. Thomas (MN) are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Golden Eagles are ranked second in Division I with 12.8 3-pointers made per game this season while the Tommies are ranked first at 13.9 per game, including 16.2 per game over their last five games.

