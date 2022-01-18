Neese, Indiana State Sycamores square off against the Southern Illinois Salukis

Indiana State Sycamores (8-8, 1-3 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (9-8, 2-3 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-8, 1-3 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (9-8, 2-3 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis host Cooper Neese and the Indiana State Sycamores in MVC play.

The Salukis are 6-2 in home games. Southern Illinois scores 65.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Sycamores are 1-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Salukis and Sycamores match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 16.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Salukis. Ben Coupet Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Xavier Bledson is averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Sycamores. Neese is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.