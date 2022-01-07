NC A&T looks to extend streak vs Radford

NC A&T (6-9, 1-0) vs. Radford (5-8, 1-0) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T…

NC A&T (6-9, 1-0) vs. Radford (5-8, 1-0)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its fifth straight conference win against Radford. NC A&T’s last Big South loss came against the Florida A&M Rattlers 71-57 on Feb. 20, 2021. Radford is coming off an 82-77 win on the road over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Aggies are led by Marcus Watson and Demetric Horton. Watson has averaged 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Horton has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Highlanders have been led by Rashun Williams and Bryan Hart. Williams has averaged nine points and 5.4 rebounds while Hart has put up 8.8 points per game.MIGHTY MARCUS: Watson has connected on 30.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Aggies are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 6-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Highlanders are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Radford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.5 points while giving up 67.8.

LOOSENING UP: Radford’s defense has forced 13.1 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last three games.

