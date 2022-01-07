Mosley, Missouri St. host Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (6-7, 2-1) vs. Missouri State (11-5, 2-1) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Northern Iowa (6-7, 2-1) vs. Missouri State (11-5, 2-1)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as AJ Green and Northern Iowa will take on Isiaih Mosley and Missouri State. Green has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games. Mosley is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Missouri State’s Mosley has averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Panthers, Green has averaged 16.4 points while Nate Heise has put up 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

MVC IMPROVEMENT: The Panthers have scored 68 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 36.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Missouri State is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 11-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Missouri State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MVC teams. The Bears have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

