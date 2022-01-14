Morse leads JMU against William & Mary after 20-point game

James Madison Dukes (10-3, 1-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (3-12, 2-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (10-3, 1-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (3-12, 2-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces the William & Mary Tribe after Vado Morse scored 20 points in JMU’s 89-66 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 3-4 in home games. William & Mary averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. JMU is fifth in the CAA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Takal Molson averaging 4.2.

The Tribe and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Rice is averaging seven points and 3.6 assists for the Tribe. Connor Kochera is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

Morse is averaging 12.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Dukes. Molson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

