Miller, McClary carry Monmouth over Manhattan 78-62

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Walker Miller had 19 points to lead five Monmouth players in double figures as the Hawks topped Manhattan 78-62 on Sunday. Marcus McClary added 18 points for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds Jr. chipped in 12, George Papas scored 10 and Nikkei Rutty had 10. McClary also had seven rebounds, while Papas posted seven rebounds.

Jose Perez had 22 points for the Jaspers (10-6, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nick Brennen added 13 points. Samir Stewart had 10 points.

Ant Nelson, the Jaspers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, was held to 3 points (1 of 10).

