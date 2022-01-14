WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Middle Tennessee faces Florida International, aims for 8th straight home win

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Florida International Panthers (10-6, 0-3 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-6, 1-2 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Florida International aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Blue Raiders have gone 7-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is fourth in C-USA with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Camryn Weston averaging 1.3.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 against C-USA opponents. Florida International is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jefferson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Tevin Brewer is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

