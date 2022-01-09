CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Home » College Basketball » Michigan cancels 2nd straight…

Michigan cancels 2nd straight game due to COVID-19 protocols

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 2:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected.

On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up