CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Home » College Basketball » Meeks carries College of…

Meeks carries College of Charleston past Elon 65-61

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks posted 19 points and seven rebounds as College of Charleston narrowly beat Elon 65-61 on Sunday.

Dimitrius Underwood had 14 points and five steals for College of Charleston (9-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 12 points.

Reyne Smith had 2 points despite leading the Cougars in scoring heading into the matchup with 13.0 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Hunter McIntosh scored a season-high 22 points for the Phoenix (4-11, 1-1). Darius Burford added 16 points. Michael Graham had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up