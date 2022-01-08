CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » McNeil rallies West Virginia…

McNeil rallies West Virginia to 71-68 victory over K-State

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sean McNeil scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half and West Virginia rallied to defeat Kansas State 71-68 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday.

The Mountaineers, who were playing their second game since Dec. 22 because of a pause for COVID-19 health and safety protocols, trailed 18-4 early and 40-27 at halftime.

West Virginia pulled even at 50 on a McNeil layup with 9:09 remaining and took it first lead on McNeil’s 3-pointer 34 seconds later.

Nijel Pack answered with a 3 for the Wildcats, but Taz Sherman hit back-to-back 3-pointers and McNeil added a bucket in an 8-0 run to put the Mountaineers up 61-53 with 5:49 left.

Pack hit two 3s and a basket in a 10-4 spurt to get the Wildcats within 65-63 with 2:20 remaining. Ismael Massoud’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds to go pulled the Wildcats within 69-68, but Jalen Bridges hit two free throws and Markquis Nowell missed a game-tying 3 at the buzzer.

McNeil, who matched his career high, made 9 of 15 shots from the floor for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1), including 7 of 10 after intermission with three 3-pointers. Sherman, who came into the game leading the Big 12 with a 20.9 scoring average, added 14 points. Kedrian Johnson scored 11 with six rebounds. Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds.

Sherman, Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson missed the Mountaineers’ 74-59 loss at No. 14 Texas on Tuesday.

Pack scored 20 to pace Kansas State (8-6, 0-3). Mark Smith pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Nowell added 10 points and 10 assists. The Wildcats were without head coach Bruce Weber and two assistants along with players Kaosi Ezeagu and Logan Landers for a second straight game because of COVID-19. Nowell and Davion Bradford returned to action — missing a 70-57 loss to Texas last time out.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up