McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Florida Atlantic after 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-8, 2-2 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points in Western Kentucky’s 65-60 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls are 8-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in C-USA in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls with 5.4 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 2-2 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky is eighth in C-USA giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Owls and Hilltoppers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is averaging 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Camron Justice averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. McKnight is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

