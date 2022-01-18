McGhee leads Liberty over Jacksonville 88-49

Darius McGhee scored 27 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Keegan McDowell scored 21 points and Liberty beat Jacksonville 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 27 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Keegan McDowell scored 21 points and Liberty beat Jacksonville 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Blake Preston had 10 points for Liberty (13-6, 4-0 ASUN), which won its fifth straight game. Kyle Rode distributed seven assists.

Liberty scored a season-high 48 points in the second-half.

Mike Marsh, Kevion Nolan and Bryce Workman each scored eight points for the Dolphins (11-5, 3-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Bryce Workman also had 8 points. Mike Marsh had 8 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.