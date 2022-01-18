CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
McGhee leads Liberty over Jacksonville 88-49

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 9:29 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 27 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Keegan McDowell scored 21 points and Liberty beat Jacksonville 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Blake Preston had 10 points for Liberty (13-6, 4-0 ASUN), which won its fifth straight game. Kyle Rode distributed seven assists.

Liberty scored a season-high 48 points in the second-half.

Mike Marsh, Kevion Nolan and Bryce Workman each scored eight points for the Dolphins (11-5, 3-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Bryce Workman also had 8 points. Mike Marsh had 8 points.

