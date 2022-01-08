CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Mayo carries South Dakota…

Mayo carries South Dakota St. past South Dakota 84-65

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo had a season-high 21 points, making 5 of 6 3-pointers, as South Dakota State beat South Dakota 84-65 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for South Dakota State (13-4, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Luke Appel added 13 points. Douglas Wilson had 10 points.

Mason Archambault had 16 points for the Coyotes (7-7, 0-3). Hunter Goodrick added 15 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up