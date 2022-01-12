CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Maye scores 14 to lead NC A&T over Hampton 67-59

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:27 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Maye had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift North Carolina A&T to a 67-59 win over Hampton on Wednesday night.

Justin Brooks had 12 points and six rebounds for North Carolina A&T (8-9, 3-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jeremy Robinson added 11 points and Marcus Watson had seven rebounds.

Raymond Bethea Jr. scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Pirates (4-9, 0-2). Marquis Godwin added 10 points and six rebounds.

