Mathon scores 23 to lead Boston University past Lehigh 80-74

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 4:04 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Boston University beat Lehigh 80-74 on Saturday.

Javante McCoy had 13 points for Boston University (13-8, 4-4 Patriot League) as did Jonas Harper. Walter Whyte had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jeameril Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (7-13, 5-3). Evan Taylor added 16 points as did Keith Higgins Jr had 16 points.

