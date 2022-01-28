CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Mathon scores 22 to…

Mathon scores 22 to lead Boston University by Colgate 76-72

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Boston University narrowly defeated Colgate 76-72 on Friday.

Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (15-8, 6-4 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jonas Harper added 11 points and Walter Whyte had 10 points.

Nelly Cummings had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (8-11, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended. Ryan Moffatt added 14 points and Jack Ferguson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up