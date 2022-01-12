Loyola (MD) plays Lafayette after Spencer’s 26-point game

Lafayette Leopards (3-10, 0-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-6, 3-1 Patriot) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Lafayette Leopards (3-10, 0-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-6, 3-1 Patriot)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Cam Spencer scored 26 points in Loyola (MD)’s 71-67 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds are 7-0 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 4.6.

The Leopards are 0-2 in Patriot play. Lafayette is third in the Patriot with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 8.1.

The Greyhounds and Leopards match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals. Jaylin Andrews is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Quinn is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.