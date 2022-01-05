ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Lovett leads FIU over…

Lovett leads FIU over Bethune-Cookman 68-65

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to give Florida International the lead en route to a 68-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

Denver Jones posted 18 points and Lovett finished with 17 for Florida International (10-4). Tevin Brewer added 12 points.

Florida International scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcus Garrett and Collins Joseph each had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-10). Kevin Davis had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

Here's how DHS's risk center responds to threats like ransomware

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up