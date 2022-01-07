CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS dump formula for virtual class shift | Prince George's Co. adds 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. issues mask requirement | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Lilly lifts Brown over…

Lilly lifts Brown over Harvard 84-73

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points and Tamenang Choh added 20 as Brown defeated Harvard 84-73 on Friday night.

Paxson Wojcik had 17 points for Brown (9-8, 1-1 Ivy League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Perry Cowan added 15 points.

The Bears made a season-high 15 3-pointers and their 48 points in the second half were also a season-high.

Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (8-5, 0-1). Chris Ledlum added 17 points. Idan Tretout had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up