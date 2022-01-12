CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Lehigh visits Bucknell following Funk’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:22 PM

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-11, 3-1 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (3-13, 0-4 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Andrew Funk scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 71-67 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Bison are 3-2 in home games. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Andre Screen averaging 2.8.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is seventh in the Patriot scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Marques Wilson averaging 1.6.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Screen is averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bison. Funk is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Evan Taylor is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. Jeameril Wilson is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

