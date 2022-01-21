CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Late layup leads St. Peter’s past Niagara in OT

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 10:06 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — KC Ndefo made a layup with 1:36 remaining in overtime to give St. Peter’s the lead en route to a 74-68 win over Niagara on Friday night. The Peacocks would not relinquish the advantage.

Capping a second half that featured seven ties and five lead changes, the Purple Eagles’ Marcus Hammond made a 3-pointer to even the score at 62 with 11 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

KC Ndefo tied his career high with a season-high 22 points to lead the Peacocks.

Daryl Banks III had 17 points for St. Peter’s (7-6, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Matthew Lee added 14 points.

Marcus Hammond had 21 points for the Purple Eagles (8-9, 3-5). Greg Kuakumensah added 12 points.

