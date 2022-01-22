CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Langborg, Evbuomwan carry Princeton over Dartmouth 84-80

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:17 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Langborg and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 19 points apiece as Princeton won its 10th straight game, edging past Dartmouth 84-80 on Saturday.

Ethan Wright added 17 points for the Tigers. Evbuomwan also had seven rebounds, while Wright posted 13 rebounds. Drew Friberg added 11 points for Princeton (15-3, 5-0 Ivy League).

Brendan Barry had 21 points for the Big Green (4-12, 1-4). Aaryn Rai added 17 points and nine rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 16 points.

