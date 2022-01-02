CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Krikke lifts Valparaiso past Illinois State 81-76 in OT

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 5:53 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 18 points to lead five Valparaiso players in double figures as the Beacons turned back Illinois State 81-76 in overtime in Missouri Valley Conference play on Sunday.

Trevor Anderson added 14 points and six assists for Valparaiso (8-6, 1-1). Eron Gordon pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds, Kobe King scored 12. Sheldon Edwards finished with 12 points — hitting a 3-pointer and four free throws in the extra period.

Antonio Reeves had 24 points to pace the Redbirds (8-7, 1-1). Sy Chatman added 23 points. Chatman sank 1 of 2 free throws with 7 seconds remaining to send the game to OT. Josiah Strong had 15 points and six rebounds.

