CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Kreuser lifts North Dakota…

Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-67

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had a season-high 25 points as North Dakota State narrowly beat Omaha 71-67 on Saturday.

Omaha trailed throughout the final 9 1/2 minutes but drew within 66-64 with 17 seconds remaining before Kreuser and Tyree Eady closed it out by making five of six free throws.

Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (10-5, 2-1 Summit League). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Grant Nelson had seven rebounds and four blocks. Sam Griesel had 10 rebounds.

Nick Ferrarini had 12 points for the Mavericks (3-13, 2-3). Frankie Fidler added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up