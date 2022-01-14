CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Jones carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 65-58

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 12:25 AM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jadon Jones registered 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Long Beach State topped UC Santa Barbara 65-58 on Thursday night.

Joel Murray had 15 points for Long Beach State (5-9, 1-1 Big West Conference).

Colin Slater, the Beach’s second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13.0 points per game, shot only 10 percent in the game (1 of 10).

UC Santa Barbara scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ajay Mitchell had 15 points for the Gauchos (7-6, 0-2). Miles Norris added 10 points. Amadou Sow had 14 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

