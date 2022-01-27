CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
JMU faces Drexel following Morse’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 1:42 AM

Drexel Dragons (8-8, 3-3 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: JMU -2; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays the Drexel Dragons after Vado Morse scored 32 points in JMU’s 95-94 victory against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Dukes have gone 8-2 in home games. JMU ranks third in the CAA with 14.1 assists per game led by Takal Molson averaging 2.6.

The Dragons are 3-3 in CAA play. Drexel is fourth in the CAA shooting 35.3% from downtown. James Butler leads the Dragons shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The Dukes and Dragons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morse is scoring 14.7 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Dukes. Molson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

Butler is averaging 12.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Dragons. Mate Okros is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

