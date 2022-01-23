CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Jimerson scores 31 to lift Saint Louis over UMass 90-59

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 5:12 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had a career-high 31 points as Saint Louis rolled past UMass 90-59 on Sunday.

Jimerson made 7 of his 10 3-pointers for the Billikens (12-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have won four straight at home. Jordan Nesbitt pitched in with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Yuri Collins added 10 points and 12 assists.

Trent Buttrick had 17 points for the Minutemen (8-10, 1-5). Javohn Garcia added 14 points.

The Billikens evened the season series against the Minutemen. UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 last Thursday.

