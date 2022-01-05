Incarnate Word, Nicholls St. meet

Nicholls State (8-6, 0-0) vs. Incarnate Word (3-11, 0-0) , Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State (8-6, 0-0) vs. Incarnate Word (3-11, 0-0)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State and Incarnate Word are set to clash in a postseason game in Katy. Incarnate Word beat Dallas Christian by 45 points on Sunday, while Nicholls State fell 104-90 to Purdue last week.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Ty Gordon is averaging 21 points to lead the charge for the Colonels. Devante Carter is also a primary contributor, producing 10.2 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Robert ”RJ” Glasper, who is averaging 12.9 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Drew Lutz has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has five field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Incarnate Word is 0-11 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. Incarnate Word has an assist on 37 of 62 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Nicholls State has assists on 50 of 98 field goals (51 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State offense has scored 80.2 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 28th among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 77.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 279th overall).

