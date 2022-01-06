ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Holden carries Wright State over Illinois-Chicago 90-72

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 9:25 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden scored a season-high 26 points and Grant Basile added 21 points as Wright State defeated Illinois-Chicago 90-72 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 19 points for Wright State (7-7, 4-1 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Tim Finke added seven rebounds.

The 90 points were a season best for Wright State.

Kevin Johnson had 19 points for the Flames (4-8, 0-3). Zion Griffin added 18 points and Filip Skobalj had 11 points.

