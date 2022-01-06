ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Henry carries Texas Southern over Grambling St. 67-61

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 12:06 AM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — PJ Henry had 16 points as Texas Southern defeated Grambling State 67-61 on Wednesday night.

John Walker III had 12 points and eight rebounds for Texas Southern (3-8, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). John Jones added 10 points.

Amari McCray had 13 points for Grambling State (3-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Cameron Christon added 12 points. Tra’Michael Moton had 11 points and seven rebounds.

