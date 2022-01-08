Guadarrama leads New Hampshire over Albany 64-62

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama had a season-high 32 points as New Hampshire edged past Albany 64-62 on Saturday.
Guadarrama hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Nick Johnson had 14 points for New Hampshire (6-5, 1-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Tayler Mattos added 11 rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had eight assists and six rebounds.
Jamel Horton had 22 points for the Great Danes (4-10, 0-2). Justin Neely added 12 rebounds.
