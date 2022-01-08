Guadarrama leads New Hampshire over Albany 64-62

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama had a season-high 32 points as New Hampshire edged past Albany 64-62 on Saturday.…

Listen now to WTOP News

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama had a season-high 32 points as New Hampshire edged past Albany 64-62 on Saturday.

Guadarrama hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Nick Johnson had 14 points for New Hampshire (6-5, 1-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Tayler Mattos added 11 rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had eight assists and six rebounds.

Jamel Horton had 22 points for the Great Danes (4-10, 0-2). Justin Neely added 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.