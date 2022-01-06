ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Grand Canyon defeats Texas…

Grand Canyon defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 84-70

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Gabe McGlothan had 18 points as Grand Canyon beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 84-70 on Thursday night.

Holland Woods added 17 points for the Antelopes, while Sean Miller-Moore chipped in 15.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points and six assists for Grand Canyon (12-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Mike Adewunmi scored a season-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-9, 0-2) and Justin Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up