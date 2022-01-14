CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Glover, Samford Bulldogs square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-8, 2-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-5, 1-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Sloan and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers visit Ques Glover and the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Samford averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is ninth in the SoCon scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Campbell is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.8 points. Glover is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

Jordan King averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Sloan is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

