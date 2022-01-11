Georgia looks to end streak vs Miss. St.

Georgia (5-10, 0-2) vs. Mississippi State (10-4, 1-1) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

Georgia (5-10, 0-2) vs. Mississippi State (10-4, 1-1)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks to extend Georgia’s conference losing streak to six games. Georgia’s last SEC win came against the LSU Tigers 91-78 on Feb. 23, 2021. Mississippi State lost 82-72 to Mississippi in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia’s Braelen Bridges, Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram have collectively scored 41 percent of all Bulldogs points this season, though that figure has dropped to 32 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cook has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. Cook has 22 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Mississippi State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 61.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: Georgia has recently converted buckets via assists more often than Georgia. Mississippi State has an assist on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three contests while Georgia has assists on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Georgia has scored 77 points while allowing 83 points over its last five games. Mississippi State has averaged 77 points while giving up just 65.8 over its last five.

